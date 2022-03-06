Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $740,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

