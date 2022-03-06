Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 10,702 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $223,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $256,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $623.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

