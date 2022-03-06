Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 9,625 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

