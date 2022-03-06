Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CPIX opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.20. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CPIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

