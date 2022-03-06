Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) President Andrew R. Mcdonald Sells 13,478 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

