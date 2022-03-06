Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) President Andrew R. Mcdonald Sells 13,478 Shares

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.