CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 4.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,024. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

