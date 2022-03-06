CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 45,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.19. 5,347,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.