Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.28. 288,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 373,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.15 million and a PE ratio of -106.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.77.

Get Cypress Development alerts:

In related news, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 36,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$79,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,402.90. Also, Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$359,100.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.