Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 890,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Cytek BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $28.70.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $39,711,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cytek BioSciences
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
