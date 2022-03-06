DA Davidson Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $46.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 135.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Funko has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $989.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

