DA Davidson Trims Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price to $132.00

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.63.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.91. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

