Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.86

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $5.85. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 1,695 shares.

The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

