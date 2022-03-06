Dana (NYSE:DAN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

DAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

DAN stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Dana has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dana by 104,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 66,576 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Dana by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

