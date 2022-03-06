Dana (NYSE:DAN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
DAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.
DAN stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Dana has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.44.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
