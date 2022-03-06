Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives $123.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

