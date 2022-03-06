DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $579,745.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.98 or 0.06636171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,129.21 or 1.00053158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047268 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,667,557 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

