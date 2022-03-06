DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.0887 on Major Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $145,057.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

