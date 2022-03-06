Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $277,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $273,082.68.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $290,389.32.

Shares of DK opened at $18.30 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Cowen cut their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 923,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 242,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

