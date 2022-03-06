Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) to post $102.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.92 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $434.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $448.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $448.41 million, with estimates ranging from $439.76 million to $468.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

DENN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 475,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,006. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $168,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

