Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,640 ($75.67) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITRK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($85.87) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($88.61) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.32).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,920 ($66.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,359.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,300.54. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,724 ($63.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($84.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.96) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

