Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on 1COV. Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.00 ($75.28).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €42.45 ($47.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a fifty-two week high of €61.92 ($69.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

