Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the January 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 301,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,092. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($9.21) to €8.30 ($9.33) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
