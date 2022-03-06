Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the January 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 301,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,092. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($9.21) to €8.30 ($9.33) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.