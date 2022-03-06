Dev Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $77,173.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $77,173.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00404971 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

