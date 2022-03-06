Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 190.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,326 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9,886.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 261,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 121,642.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 74,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 74,202 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $3,284,145. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

