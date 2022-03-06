dForce Market Cap Hits $31.03 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One dForce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. dForce has a total market cap of $31.03 million and $8.36 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00035254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00103687 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 411,533,325 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

