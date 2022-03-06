DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will report $43.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $49.33 million. DHT posted sales of $71.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $274.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.70 million to $315.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $363.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 11.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DHT by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.12. 3,504,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.50 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

