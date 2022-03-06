Diamond Trading Up 4.3% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $10,284.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00004442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001468 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048586 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,668,909 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars.

