Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 35,182 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 5.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

