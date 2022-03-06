Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of ARVN opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,141. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

