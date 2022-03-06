Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RACE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 41.62%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

