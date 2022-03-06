Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $11.68 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 180.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,293,282 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

