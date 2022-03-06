Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIN. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.