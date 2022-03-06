Diversified Trust Co Acquires 241 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $464.48 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.