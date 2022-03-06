Diversified Trust Co Acquires 7,447 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,638.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

