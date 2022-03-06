Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

