Diversified Trust Co Purchases 275 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $146.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

