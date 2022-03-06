Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN opened at $217.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average is $224.60. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total transaction of $131,015.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,303 shares of company stock worth $7,694,778. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.