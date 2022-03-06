DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,741 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $137.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

