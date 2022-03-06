DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,050 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $557.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.29 and a 200-day moving average of $505.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $598.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

