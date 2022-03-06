DogeCash (DOGEC) Achieves Market Cap of $659,474.72

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $659,474.72 and $1,530.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DogeCash has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017194 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,408,491 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

