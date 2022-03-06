Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $510.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $510.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $488.88.

DPZ stock opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

