Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Domo were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Domo by 13.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domo by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 75,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

