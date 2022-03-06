Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

