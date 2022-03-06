DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $94.93 and last traded at $95.27. Approximately 43,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,199,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.68.

Specifically, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $151,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $6,411,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,474 shares of company stock worth $73,585,091. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.65 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

