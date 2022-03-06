Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $543.75

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.75 ($7.30) and traded as high as GBX 681.50 ($9.14). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 678 ($9.10), with a volume of 1,736,839 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRX. Citigroup cut Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.73) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 925 ($12.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.72) to GBX 700 ($9.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.88) to GBX 980 ($13.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 701.83 ($9.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 35.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 613.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 543.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 98.45%.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.98), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($133,058.70).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

