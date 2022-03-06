Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

