DubaiCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014896 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

