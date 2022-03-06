Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 261.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Duluth stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

