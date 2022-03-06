Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Releases Earnings Results

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $74.68 on Friday. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 640,975 shares of company stock valued at $59,009,495 and have sold 15,272 shares valued at $1,589,225.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $627,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

