Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Up 73.6% in February

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE EVF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 391,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,468. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

