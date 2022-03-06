Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the January 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETY. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 482,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 155,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

